The young pace sensation, Umran Malik, had a terrific last IPL season in 2022, where he showed his unique expertise to the world. Umran bowled with sheer pace and also picked up the most number of wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the edition.

In the 14 innings, Malik snared 22 wickets at an average of 20.18 and a strike rate of 13.40 in IPL 2022. While his economy was slightly on the higher side, Umran used to cover it with his timely blows.

However, the Jammu speedster has been mediocre with the ball this year, as he has consistently given away too many runs while also being wicketless on numerous occasions. Umran Malik has scalped only 5 wickets in seven matches, and his economy rate has been in double digits in four of those matches.

Umran Malik’s pace has also gone down relatively, and he has been more wayward than the previous year with his lines and lengths this season. Consequently, he was dropped from the team in the second half of the season, owning a poor run with the ball.

Former Indian pacer has some advice for Umran Malik

The former Indian left-arm seamer, RP Singh, has shared his views on the exciting Umran Malik amidst a horror form. The 37-year-old feels the bowlers need to give confidence to their captain.

“Yes, one can debate on how SRH have used Umran this season, but even as a bowler, you need to give that confidence to the captain that, yes, you can contribute towards the team,” exclaimed RP Singh.

RP Singh, who was himself a great swing bowler, also opined that Umran Malik needs to learn to swing the ball to become a better bowler.

“He has speed, and that is a big thing. If he can swing the ball like Dale Steyn, Umran doesn't have that ability to swing the ball. The moment he manages to improve on that, maybe learn to bowl those cutters as well, he will be a different bowler altogether.”

Umran Malik is fortunate enough to learn from someone like Dale Steyn, the fast bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Umran is a quality bowler and will hope to come out of this rough patch very soon.