‘He’s carrying…’ - CSK Skipper Reveals reason behind Ajinkya Rahane opening against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad recently shed light on the team’s strategy to promote the India batter Ajinkya Rahane at the top. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings clashed for the 29th March of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 14.

While batting first, Chennai Super Kings strategized and sent Mumbai's local boy, Ajinkya Rahane to open alongside the New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, while demoting the team’s attacking opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad at number three.

Chennai’s plans didn’t work to their favor as Rahane got dismissed at the score of five, while Gaikwad resumed his attacking batting style and smashed 69 runs off 40 deliveries at a strike rate of 172.5. The visitors posted a total of 206 runs on the board and won the match by 20 runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad reflects on Chennai Super Kings beating Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

In the post match presentation, the young CSK skipper talked about the team’s plans for the upcoming league stage matches, by maintaining their simple style and encouraging a positive headspace.

Ruturaj said, “I think we need to keep it simple, encourage all to be in a good headspace and continue the same way. Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) was carrying a bit of a niggle, so thought it was better for him to open. I'm fine batting anywhere, plus it is the added responsibility as the team captain.”

The opening batter lauded the Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana for his spell and his four wicket haul for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians.

He said, “We needed those 10-15 extra runs for this kind of venue. In the middle phase, Bumrah bowled really well. I feel we were spot on with our execution with the ball despite them scoring some great shots. I would have taken 6 overs 60 at the powerplay. You need to be on the mark with bowling and batting at this venue. Our Malinga (Matheesha Pathirana) bowled really well today, he nailed those yorkers. Not to forget, Tushar and Shardul also did well.”

Chennai Super Kings has maintained a strong momentum in IPL 2024 and has registered four wins off the six league stage matches they have played in the tournament so far. With eight points, the team currently stands on the third position on the points table.

The yellow army will next lock horns with KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants on 19th April at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.