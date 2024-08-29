KL Rahul Not a Certain Candidate to Remain LSG Captain in IPL 2025, Reveals Sanjeev Goenka

While Rahul has led LSG since the team's inception in 2022, he hasn't been able to lead them to an IPL title yet.

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega auction is expected to witness a major reshuffle as the franchises will hope to retain and rope in the best players in the business.

One player who will be in focus is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul.

While Rahul has led the side since the team's inception in 2022, he hasn't been able to lead LSG to an IPL title yet.

Add to that, the viral heated conversation between team owner Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul following a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024 further sparked rumours that all's not well between the LSG management and Rahul.

Yesterday, the franchise held a press conference to announce the onboarding of former India pacer Zaheer Khan as the team's new mentor, a role previously held by current India coach Gautam Gambhir.

Sanjeev Goenka opens up on KL Rahul's future in LSG

However, when pressed for a question regarding the team's future and especially that of KL Rahul, Goenka sounded uncertain and did not guarantee anything about the talented Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

KL Rahul was also seen meeting with Sanjiv Goenka at his office earlier this week which further gave rise to speculations.

Addressing the recent reports, Goenka said, "We have all of September, October and November to decide that. Let the policies be out. We have not even thought about the team going forward, whether retention will be three-four-five or six, we have no clue. Let us see, there is enough time, so bit by bit. Whatever decisions we take today will impact us for the medium term future, so it has to be very well thought out and considered.

He added, "There is enough time for it so it's too early. Let the BCCI announce the policy first, then there will be discussions."

