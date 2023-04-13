Sanju Samson fined 12 LAKHS After CSK vs RR clash!! Read on to Know Why

Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju Samson, has been fined for having a slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings last night. BCCI has handed Samason a fine of INR 12 Lakh after the conclusion of the last-ball thriller at Chepauk. The official IPL website released a statement for the same as well.

Rajasthan Royals won the game by 3 runs in what was their first win in 15 years at Chepauk Stadium. However, Sanju Samson has been charged a sum of INR 12 Lakh for bowling very slowly in the game. This was their first breach of IPL’s code of conduct this season.

The media advisory stated, “Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday.”

The advisory added further, “As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs.”

While the charged amount is not huge, this will surely act as a warning for the RR skipper Sanju Samson. The match finished around 11:20 last night, where Rajasthan Royals took around two hours to bowl their full quota of 20 overs. Hence, the IPL governing committee handed Sanju a fine and a warning.

The over-rate has been a talking point of IPL 2023. The teams have taken more than enough time to finish their 20 overs. The introduction of the new rules is one of the biggest reasons.

The teams can review the wides and no-balls from this season. This wastes a fair amount of time, which is added to the bowling team’s tally. The third umpires have also been tedious in announcing their decisions.

Moreover, the pressure on the bowlers in the slog overs also plays a role in the slow over-rate of a team. The dew in the night games only worsens the case. MS Dhoni also warned their bowlers to complete their overs quickly else they would be playing under a new captain after their win against Lucknow Super Giants 10 days back.