'Next guy after Bumrah:' Sanju Samson heaps praise on RR bowler for standout performance in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

While Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 and crashed out of the tournament, they have numerous positives to take from the season.

Some young guns rose to the occasion and delivered under pressure, while a few veterans stamped their authority in different stages.

Among the many shining performers for Rajasthan Royals was Sandeep Sharma, who has been fabulous for RR in the previous two editions. Since joining the RR camp, Sandeep has excelled impressively in the most arduous role in the T20 cricket - death overs bowling.

Apart from showing his superior skillsets at the back end of the innings, Sandeep also bowled brilliantly in other phases and played a vital role in RR’s immense success since 2023. Despite bowling at different stages, he has delivered for his team more often than not.

Since IPL 2023, Sandeep has 23 wickets at 21.91 balls apiece, conceding only 8.41 runs per over, in 22 outings. He also has a five-wicket haul in this period, depicting his class even after so many years.

Sanju Samson heaps praise on Sandeep Sharma for standout performance

Undoubtedly, the Rajasthan Royals’ captain, Sanju Samson, was mighty pleased with Sandeep Sharma’s performance in Qualifier 2. The 31-year-old snared two wickets and conceded only 25 runs in his four-over spell, ending as RR’s most economical bowler of the day.

Praising Sandeep, Samson claimed that his numbers would be next to Jasprit Bumrah in the previous two years. He added that Sandeep has done a great job.

“By not being picked in the auctions and coming back as a replacement. the way he bowled, he has definitely delivered. If we look at the numbers, Sandeep Sharma in the last two years, he will be the next guy after Bumrah. He has done a great job.”

Sandeep Sharma has shown tremendous command over his yorkers and also bowled other variations precisely under pressure in death overs. Since the previous IPL edition, several veteran players have made a solid comeback and re-assured their class, and Sandeep Sharma is one of those stars who has got better with age like a fine wine.

