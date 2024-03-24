Sanju Samson: All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals Captain's IPL career

Sanju Samson started his career with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013 at a price of INR 4 crores. It has evolved to INR 14 crores over the years when Rajasthan Royals retained him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and also made him their captain.

Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Age: 29 years

DOB: 11 November 1994

Role: Top-order batter

Batting Style: Right-handed

IPL Price / Salary: INR 14 crores

IPL Career Stats:

Matches - 153

Runs - 3949

Avg - 29.69

SR - 137.36

100s - 3

50s - 21

Sanju Samson has carved a niche for himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his flamboyant batting style and sharp wicket-keeping skills. Making his debut in 2013, Samson's journey in the IPL has been nothing short of spectacular, marked by moments of brilliance that have not only entertained cricket enthusiasts but also brought critical acclaim and leadership responsibilities his way.

From his early days in the IPL, it was evident that Samson possessed a special talent. His ability to blend aggression with classical cricketing shots made him a standout performer. Over the years, playing for Rajasthan Royals, he has developed into a formidable batsman and a strategic captain.

Samson's statistics in the IPL are a mirror to his consistency and growth as a player. With over 150 matches under his belt, he has amassed close to 3900 runs, including 3 centuries and 20 half-centuries, showing his ability to play innings of impact. His highest score of 119 runs against Punjab Kings in 2021 stands out as a testament to his batting prowess. Such performances have not only endeared him to fans but also highlighted his importance to the Rajasthan Royals, a team he has been synonymous with for much of his IPL career.

His leadership since being appointed captain in 2021 has brought a new dimension to his game and the Rajasthan Royals team. Under his captaincy, the team has seen a resurgence, with Samson's aggressive approach and innovative captaincy being key factors.

His ability to lead from the front, whether through strategic field placements or crucial innings, has been commendable. The 2021 season was a highlight in his career, with over 480 runs scored, signaling his arrival as a captain who could shoulder the dual responsibility of leading the team and being a leading run-scorer.

Off the field, Samson's personality compliments his cricketing persona. Known for his calm demeanor and a keen interest in cinema, Samson shares a strong bond with his teammates, fostering a team environment built on mutual respect and camaraderie. This off-field bonding translates into better performances on the field, as seen in the Rajasthan Royals' camp.

Looking ahead, the 2024 IPL season presents Samson with yet another opportunity to lead his team to glory. With his sights set on capturing the elusive second title for Rajasthan Royals, Samson's journey in the IPL continues to be a narrative of ambition, leadership, and unparalleled skill on the cricket field.

Sanju Samson IPL 2024 Price/Salary: INR 14 crores

This is how Sanju Samson's IPL price has changed over the years:

Year Price Team 2023 14.00 Cr RR 2022 14.00 Cr RR 2021 8.00 Cr RR 2020 8.00 Cr RR 2019 8.00 Cr RR 2018 8.00 Cr RR 2017 4.20 Cr DC 2016 4.20 Cr DC 2015 4.00 Cr RR 2014 4.00 Cr RR

FAQs

1. What is the auction price of Sanju Samson for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL?

- Sanju Samson was bought by the Rajasthan Royals at an auction price of 14.00 Cr.

2. How many half-centuries has Sanju Samson scored in his IPL career?

- Sanju Samson has scored 20 half-centuries in the IPL.

3. What year did Sanju Samson become the captain of the Rajasthan Royals?

- Sanju Samson was named captain of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2021 IPL season.

4. Can Sanju Samson bowl in the IPL?

- While listed as having a bowling style, Sanju Samson has not bowled in the IPL, focusing on his roles as a batsman and wicketkeeper.

5. What are some of Sanju Samson's batting highlights from the IPL 2021 season?

- In the IPL 2021 season, Sanju Samson scored 484 runs with a batting average of 40.33 and a highest score of 119.

6. How did Sanju Samson perform in the IPL 2022 season?

- During the IPL 2022 season, Samson scored 455 runs with a batting average of 25.58 and a highest score of 82*.

7. What distinguishes Sanju Samson's batting style?

- Sanju Samson is known for his classic and easy-on-the-eye batting, with the ability to effortlessly hit the ball across the ropes.

8. What personal information is known about Sanju Samson?

- Born on November 11, 1994, Sanju Samson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 75 kg. He is married to Charulatha Samson.

9. Has Sanju Samson ever been part of another IPL team apart from the Rajasthan Royals?

- Yes, during the Rajasthan Royals' two-season ban, Sanju Samson joined the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for two seasons before returning to the Rajasthan Royals.

10. What are Sanju Samson's contributions as a fielder in the IPL?

- As a fielder, Sanju Samson has taken a total of 76 catches and made 15 stumpings in his IPL career.