Unsold in IPL 2024 Auction, U-19 Spinner claims sensational hat-trick in triangular series opener against Afghanistan U-19

Saumy Pandey's hat-trick was a masterclass in spin bowling. He first dismissed the well-set Jamshid Zadran on 26, followed by Numan Shah and Rahimullah Zurmati in successive deliveries, derailing Afghanistan's innings at 93/5.

India's Under-19 cricket team, led by Uday Saharan, kicked off their campaign in the one-day U-19 Tri-series with a resounding win against Afghanistan, thanks to a remarkable bowling performance by left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey. The young spinner’s stunning hat-trick and six-wicket haul were the highlights of the match played at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club A Ground in Johannesburg.

The Tri-series, also featuring hosts South Africa, serves as a precursor to the 2024 U-19 World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa. India, the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, are looking to fine-tune their squad ahead of the prestigious tournament.

The match began with India choosing to field first, a decision that paid off early when Raj Limbani dismissed Afghan captain Wafiullah Tarakhil for a duck in just the third delivery of the match. Afghanistan initially recovered from this early setback, but it was Saumy Pandey's incredible bowling spell that turned the game in India's favor.

How Saumy Pandey got his hat-trick

Pandey's hat-trick was a masterclass in spin bowling. He first dismissed the well-set Jamshid Zadran on 26, followed by Numan Shah and Rahimullah Zurmati in successive deliveries, derailing Afghanistan's innings at 93/5. His spell didn't just end there; he continued to trouble the Afghan batsmen, finishing with impressive figures of 6/29 from his 10 overs. Afghanistan's innings eventually folded for 197 in 48.2 overs.

Saumy Kumar Pandey Hattrick against Afghanistan U19 in the U19 Tri Series at South Africa. Saumy took 6 wickets in the match. Here is the Hattrick video of Saumy.#INDvsAFG #IndiaU19 #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/rigGjqbHIs — Gaurav Gulati (@gulatiLFC) December 29, 2023

In response, India's batting lineup showed equal prowess. Opener Adarsh Singh anchored the chase with a brilliant unbeaten century, scoring 112 off 107 deliveries. Musheer Khan complemented him well with a steady 39 not out. The duo's partnership ensured India reached the target comfortably in 36.4 overs, winning the match by six wickets.

Also Read: Relief for India batters as frontline South Africa pacer ruled out of Cape Town Test

The Indian team's next challenge will be against the hosts South Africa on January 2, as they continue their preparations for the U-19 World Cup. The final of the Tri-series is set for January 10, offering the young squad ample opportunity to gain experience and momentum.

The U-19 World Cup, starting on January 19, will see India placed in Group A, alongside Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA. As defending champions, the Indian team will be keen to replicate their previous successes and this Tri-series opener's performance has certainly set the tone for an exciting cricketing season ahead.