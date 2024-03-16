Second half of IPL 2024 to be moved to this country?

Only the schedule for the first half of IPL 2024 was announced. The dates of the second half are yet to be finalised.

The IPL 2024 is due to start in a few days with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai on March 22. With all the preparations in its final round, the season is expected to be a blockbuster event.

Unlike every season, BCCI had announced the IPL 2024 schedule for the first 21 matches only. The announcement was done on February 22, exactly a month before the tournament starts. The next half of the schedule will be announced keeping in mind the dates of India’s general elections.

IPL 2024 second half to be held in Dubai?

It is expected that the second half of IPL 2024 can be moved to Dubai, UAE. According to a source, the BCCI will wait for the Election Commission of India to announce the dates of general elections.

"The Election Commission of India will announce the election schedule on Saturday at 3 pm. After that, the BCCI will decide whether the IPL matches should be moved to Dubai. Currently, a few top BCCI officials are in Dubai to explore the possibility of organizing the second half of the IPL in Dubai," sources said.

It won’t be the first time that the IPL will be shifted to another country if it is held in UAE this time. The first half of the IPL 2014 was also held in UAE due to its clash with India’s general elections. In 2009, IPL was shifted to South Africa because of the same reason.

According to some media reports, some IPL teams have asked their players to submit their passports as well which has raised the possibility of the second leg in UAE.

IPL was last held in UAE in 2020 because of the outbreak of Covid pandemic in India. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah were the venues of the tournament at that time.

