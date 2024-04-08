Shane Watson shares a hilarious anecdote about MS Dhoni's spat with the umpires

Shane Watson joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and played a pivotal role in making them champions in his first year with the franchise.

Shane Watson joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and played a pivotal role in making them champions in his first year with the franchise. Despite playing for only three years, Watson left an indelible mark and contributed heavily from the top with the bat.

While commentating on Jio Cinema, Shane Watson revealed a hilarious anecdote about MS Dhoni, revealing the former CSK captain’s initial talk with the dressing room. According to Watson, Dhoni conveyed to his troops that his team needed to win the Fair Play award anyhow, but Watson might dent those chances.

“I remember the first time that I played at CSK, one of the first things that MS Dhoni said to the whole group was - whatever we do, we want to win the Fair Play award. But now that we have got you, Watson, the chance of doing that is significantly reduced.”

Fair Play award is provided to the team that plays without getting involved in any controversies and playing within the spirit of the game. CSK often top the table and win this award by the end of the season.

Shane Watson hilariously trolls MS Dhoni’s shocking spat with umpires

During one of the games against Rajasthan Royals (RR), MS Dhoni stormed onto the field and had an intense chat with umpires after they didn’t give a no-ball decision in his team’s favour. Watson added to his point on Jio Cinema, trolling Dhoni for reducing CSK’s chances of winning the Fair Play award himself.

“And then, that great man ended up walking onto the field, and I was like, ‘Well, maybe not’.”

MS Dhoni got furious with the umpires’ decisions and did something unbelievable walking onto the field and engaging in a spat with the on-field officials. CSK didn’t win the Fair Play award that season, either, and Mumbai Indians (MI) grabbed it in 2018.

Shane Watson didn’t miss trolling the legendary cricketer, sharing a funny anecdote from the past. While Dhoni is still playing for Chennai Super Kings, Shane Watson has retired from all formats and become a broadcaster.

