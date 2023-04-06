IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan achieves this rare milestone in the IPL

After being asked to bat first, Punjab Kings have managed to post a formidable total of 197/4 in their 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh gave them a brisk start as he made 60 runs off just 34 balls, including seven fours and three maximums. His rapid start enabled Shikhar Dhawan to take his time in the first half.

Once Prabhsimran got out, Dhawan took charge and increased the scoring rate. He played some amazing shots throughout the innings. He accumulated 86 runs off 56 deliveries and carried the bat.

Shikhar Dhawan reaches this rare milestone during the first innings

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most experienced players in the IPL. The Southpaw has been a member of the league since its inception. He has several records to his name, and Dhawan reaches another milestone against Rajasthan Royals today.

Dhawan has completed a half-century of 50+ scores in the IPL now. He is the third player after David Warner (60) and Virat Kohli (50) to achieve this feat. Virat Kohli reached the landmark in his last game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (April 2).

Shikhar Dhawan started slowly today, making only 27 runs in his first 25 balls. But he accelerated brilliantly, as he scored as many as 59 runs in the next 31 deliveries with the help of 6 fours and three sixes. While the other batters couldn’t finish well, Dhawan’s innings ensured that PBKS post a defendable total.

Shikhar Dhawan has accommodated 6370 runs at an average of 35.58 and a strike rate of 126.71 in the cash-rich league. He has made 48 fifties and two centuries. Today was the 28th instance of Dhawan being not out throughout the innings.

The Delhi-born is also the second leading run-scorer in the IPL, only behind Virat Kohli’s tally of 6706 runs. Expect Dhawan to score many more runs ahead.