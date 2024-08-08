'Get rid of your PR' - Former IPL player reacts to Rishabh Pant's tweet

The post seemed unusual and a complete PR stunt.

Former India U-19 and Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Shreevats Goswami has pointed out Rishabh Pant's Public Relations (PR) team for a tweet made about the ongoing Paris Olympics.

A post was put out from Rishabh's social media account on X (formerly Twitter), supporting Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and asking fans to like and comment on the post in order to win prizes.

Not only that, the prize distribution was also categorised with the winner set to receive INR 1,00,089 while the next Top 10 users will be given flight tickets for the Games.

The post seemed unusual and a complete PR stunt which alerted Shreevats in the first place.

Shreevats replied to the post saying, "I am confused ? Yeh sab kya chal raha hai ? Rishabh , you need to get rid of your PR mere bhai .."

I am confused ? Yeh sab kya chal raha hai ? Rishabh , you need to get rid of your PR mere bhai .. https://t.co/RQ79P3n8si — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) August 8, 2024

Speaking about Rishabh Pant, he was a part of the recent India tour of Sri Lanka and featured in both the T20I and the ODI leg of the series.

Pant played the first two T20Is of the three-match series in which India registered a 3-0 clean sweep.

However, in the ODI leg, the Men in Blue failed to repeat their heroics and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat.

In the process, Sri Lanka won their first ODI bilateral series against India after 27-long years.

Pant, who did not feature in the first two ODI games, made a return for the decisive third and final ODI.

The dynamic left-hander replaced KL Rahul in the squad, who had a subpar outing on the tour.

Following the defeat, new coach Gambhir and Co will next set their eyes on the home season when Bangladesh comes to visit next month.

