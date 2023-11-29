'Loyalty is one of them' - Shubman Gill's comment on captaincy goes viral

Gill recognizes that captaining the Gujarat Titans in the IPL is a dream come true.

Dynamic top-order India batter Shubman Gill is preparing for a fresh challenge as he assumes the role of captaincy for the Gujarat Titans franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

The Gujarat Titans, champions of the 2022 IPL, underwent a leadership transition with the departure of their captain of the past two seasons, Hardik Pandya. The star all-rounder was traded back to the five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians. Gill, now leading the Titans, embarks on his inaugural journey as the captain of an IPL team.

"We all know captainship comes with a lot of things, and commitment is one of them. Discipline is one of them. Hard work is one of them. Loyalty is one of them," Gill said in a video shared by the franchise on their social media handles. "And, because, I think I've played under great leaders and I've learned a lot from them, I think those learnings that I have had from their experience playing under them is gonna help me a lot in this IPL," Gill added. Gill has previous captaincy experience in U-19 cricket When reflecting on the team's composition, Gill emphasized the valuable presence of seasoned players who will contribute to his learning curve. Having previously taken on leadership roles in various formats, including serving as the vice-captain for India U-19 during the 2018 World Cup, Gill recognizes that captaining the Gujarat Titans in the IPL is a dream come true. Shubman had an astonishing IPL 2022 season with GT, slamming 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties. He was named Orange Cap winner in the tournament. The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19th.

😍 From a dreamy eyed fanboy of the IPL to a captain of the Gujarat Titans! Aapdo Shubman is raring to own his latest designation! Hear his first words from a brand new chapter... 💙#TitansFAM, ready for a new era of leadership? 💙#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/vmIN7I4LQY — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 29, 2023

