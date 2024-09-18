[WATCH] SRH Star Produces a Mesmerising Delivery to Dismiss Batter in SL vs NZ Test Match

It was an absolute ripper to clean up the opposition skipper.

A Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star produced a moment of brilliance with a mesmerising delivery to dismiss a batter during the ongoing Sri Lanka vs New Zealand first Test.

Bought for INR 1.5 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction, SRH's Glenn Phillips bowled an absolute ripper to clean up Sri Lanka skipper Dhanajaya de Silva on Day 1 of the opening Test.

Silva was dismissed for 11 runs off 24 deliveries, leaving his team in a difficult position at 106-4.

This occurred during the 35th over of Sri Lanka’s opening innings. Phillips delivered an off-spinner that evaded the batter’s inside edge and hit the stumps. It was also Phillips' first over of the game.

FanCode shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it,

“Glenn Phillips, you beauty! The spinner makes an instant impact with the ball and sneaks one through the bat and pad of de Silva.”

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

Glenn Phillips, you beauty!😍



The spinner makes an instant impact with the ball and sneaks one through the bat and pad of de Silva. #SLvNZonFanCode pic.twitter.com/uV97HQZ11z — FanCode (@FanCode) September 18, 2024

Glenn Phillips has impressed in his limited Test outings

In his brief Test career, Glenn Phillips has made a significant impact with his bowling. The 27-year-old has secured 17 wickets in just seven Test matches. Over his first-class career, the off-spinner has accumulated a total of 57 wickets.

Phillips notably stepped up to fill Neil Wagner's role, delivering a five-wicket haul against Australia earlier this year. He has also achieved a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

Speaking about the match, Phillips also managed to get the crucial wicket of Kusal Mendis on 50, who was starting to look dangerous.

At Stumps on Day 1, the Sri Lanka scoreboard read 302 for 7 in 88 overs with Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya currently at the crease.

For the Kiwis, Will O'Rourke was the pick of the bowlers with his three wickets.

