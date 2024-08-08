SRH Benchwarmer Set to be in High Demand in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

With SRH prioritizing the retention of Cummins, Head, and Klaasen, Glenn Phillips is likely to be released ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Glenn Phillips is ready to break out from the shadows and become one of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2025 mega auction. After being stuck on the bench for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) since 2022, the talented New Zealand cricketer is set to turn heads and make an impact.

Since being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 1.5 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction, Phillips has had limited opportunities to show his talent. He played only five matches during his stint with SRH in the last three seasons, all matches coming in 2023. However, with the IPL 2025 mega auction looming, the narrative around Phillips is set to change dramatically.

Opportunities at Sunrisers Hyderabad have been scarce for Phillips, largely due to the presence of high-calibre overseas players in the squad. Despite being a highly talented cricketer, Phillips found himself out of favour with the likes of Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Heinrich Klaasen being preferred to start.

But the upcoming mega auction and the retention rules bring some much needed relief for Phillips. With SRH likely to release him due to overseas player retention limits, Phillips' explosive batting, versatile skills, and international experience make him a prime target for teams looking to strengthen their squad.

The retention rules allow teams to retain only two overseas players. With SRH prioritizing the retention of Cummins, Head, and Klaasen, Phillips is likely to be released ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

A Player in Demand

Despite his limited appearances for SRH, Glenn Phillips' performances on the international stage has not gone unnoticed. A seasoned campaigner for New Zealand, Phillips has played 78 T20Is, amassing 1,875 runs at an average of 32.89 and a strike rate exceeding 140.

His ability to play impactful innings is evident from his record of two centuries and ten half-centuries. Such statistics highlight his capability as an explosive T20 batter.

Phillips excels mainly in the middle and death overs and his T20I numbers in these phases are particularly impressive. From overs 7 to 16, he has scored 1,286 runs at an average of 44.3 and a strike rate of 145.1. During the death overs (17-20), he has accumulated 395 runs at a strike rate of 197.5. These figures give an idea about his consistency and destructive ability, making him a valuable asset for any T20 side.

Glenn Phillips is More Than Just a Batter

Phillips' appeal extends beyond his batting capabilities. As an accomplished wicket-keeper and a part-time off-spinner, he offers versatility that few players can match. His off-spin has proven effective on numerous occasions, providing a useful option for captains in T20 leagues around the world. This multidimensional skill set enhances his value, making him a sought-after player in the IPL auction.

As SRH prepares to release Phillips, the IPL 2025 mega auction presents a golden opportunity for other franchises to acquire a proven match-winner. Teams will be eager to bolster their middle order with a player of Phillips' caliber, especially one who can adapt to various roles within the squad. The competition for his signature is expected to be fierce, with franchises recognizing his ability to change the course of a match with both bat and ball.

Phillips, on his part, will be seeking a franchise that offers him consistent first-team opportunities. After spending significant time on the bench at SRH, he is likely to prioritize a team where he can play a central role rather than being a peripheral figure. This desire for game time aligns with his ambitions of further establishing himself on the IPL stage and contributing significantly to his team's success.

As the auction approaches, the fans will be watching closely to see which franchise secures the services of this talented Kiwi cricketer. For Phillips, the upcoming auction represents not just a chance to prove himself in the IPL but also an opportunity to enhance his reputation as a world class player among the masses.