Strongest SRH Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed: Cummins, Shami Form a Lethal New Ball Pair

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained five players ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction, which included a some key bowlers and players who could be effective part-time options. They filled gaps in their bowling lineup during the auction by acquiring top quality bowlers who were missing last season.

SRH’s previous squad was batting-heavy and struggled with bowling, but for the upcoming season they have ensured a more balanced bowling lineup with all basis covered.

Let’s take a look at the strongest SRH bowling attack for the IPL 2025.

Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins as Powerplay bowlers

Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins will be the new ball bowlers in the powerplay for SRH in IPL 2025. In 2023, Shami won the Orange Cap for his 28 wickets for the Gujarat Titans, but he was unable to play in the IPL 2024 because of injury that he suffered after the 2023 World Cup Final. Now that he has returned from injury, SRH will be expecting the same from him in the upcoming season.

Cummins is skilled in bowling in the powerplay and can also make an important contribution in the middle and death overs, as evidenced by his 18 wickets last season.

The new ball in the hands of Shami and Cummins forms a formidable combination that can challenge any batting lineup.

Harshal Patel as 3rd Pacer in the Middle and Death Overs

The third pacer for SRH, Harshal Patel, will primarily bowl in the middle and death overs. He won the Purple Cap twice, in 2021 and 2024, and has been one of the best pacers in the most recent IPL seasons.

He is well-known for his variations and ability to take wickets, and SRH will look to him to produce strong performances in the upcoming season.

Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar as the Spin Duo

Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar will lead the spin attack for SRH in IPL 2025. Zampa, who missed IPL 2024 due to personal reasons while with RR, has now joined SRH. Although he hasn’t played many IPL matches, his vast international experience and performances in domestic leagues make him one of the best spinners in limited-overs cricket.

Rahul Chahar, previously with Punjab Kings, will also play a key role in the middle overs. He took 10 wickets last season and, alongside Zampa, will aim to control the game and provide crucial breakthroughs for SRH.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma as Part Time Bowlers

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma can act as part-time bowlers for SRH, capable of bowling 2-3 overs or even 4 if conditions suit them.

With Reddy’s decent medium pace bowling and Abhishek’s spin, SRH could include at least seven bowling options in their lineup.

