'He is a terrific reader of the game' - Sunil Gavaskar very impressed with this LSG star's game awareness

The legendary Indian batter picked out this Lucknow Super Giants player for effusive praise following the win against Mumbai Indians.

Two nights after turning all cricket fans emotional with his famous post-match interaction with the legendary MS Dhoni, batting legend and senior commentator Sunil Gavaskar was back to analysing the game in the IPL 2023 league stage encounter played on Tuesday (May 16) night.

Following Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) close-fought victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Gavaskar picked out one of the most crucial cogs in the home team's wheels and lauded him for his consistent contribution to the side.

The player that the former India skipper identified for some effusive praise was stand-in LSG captain Krunal Pandya, the Baroda and Indian spin allrounder, who contributed in both skills in Lucknow's win by five runs in a game that lasted the distance.

Bringing his experience and left-handedness to the fore, Krunal produced a measured knock of 49 not out in the first half where he got retired hurt and then came up with a restrictive four-over spell of 0/27 which helped take the game away from the mighty Mumbai batting line-up.

Gavaskar picks out Krunal Pandya for huge praise

Speaking on host broadcaster 'Star Sports', Gavaskar lauded Krunal Pandya's ability to read the game and adjust his plans accordingly.

The legend said this aspect of Krunal's game is in play particularly when he is bowling as he is seen anticipating the batter's shots and adapting to the challenge quickly.

"Whatever I have seen of Krunal Pandya, he is a terrific reader of the game. Before he was the captain, he used to play for Mumbai Indians, even there his reading of the game, of the situation is great," Gavaskar said.

"He bowls a different sort of line depending on the batters' strength so that is all about being aware and also about the fact that he reads the opponents well, he reads his own game well," he added.

On comeback trail to rebag the Indian jersey after returning from injury this IPL season, Krunal, 31, has played all 13 games for LSG and scored 171 runs while also taking 8 wickets in the tournament at an impressive 7.21 runs an over in a high-scoring season.