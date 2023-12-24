Ex-CSK legend quashes fake-news rumours, drops hints of joining LSG for IPL 2024

He questioned the confidence behind a journalist's assertion that he would not be part of the Lucknow Super Giants' coaching staff.

A former CSK legend has hinted at the possibility of joining the coaching staff of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. Speculation arose amidst rumors that the LSG franchise was considering the former India batter as a replacement for Gautam Gambhir, who has taken on a mentoring role with KKR for the next season.

Now, Suresh Raina has further fueled the speculations by sharing a cryptic tweet in response to these rumors.

A user on X initially posted the rumor about Raina potentially joining the Lucknow franchise. The tweet read, “Suresh Raina is set to be announced as the Mentor of Lucknow Supergiants for IPL 2024. The homecoming of UP Boy.”

However, a journalist named Abhishek Tripathi claimed it to be fake news. In response to journalist Abhishek Tripathi's dismissal of the news as false, Raina chose to engage, questioning the confidence behind the journalist's assertion that he would not be part of the Lucknow Super Giants' coaching staff.

The former Indian batter tweeted, “Why? Your news can’t be right all the time?”

Suresh Raina's experience can help LSG lift maiden IPL trophy

This interaction has left fans in suspense, wondering if Raina's response hints at an actual association with the Lucknow franchise or if it is a lighthearted jab at the journalist, known for occasionally disseminating inaccurate reports about cricketers.

Suresh Raina missed the IPL 2020 season due to Covid-19 and his subsequent performance in the following season was subpar, scoring only 160 runs in 12 outings. Consequently, CSK made the decision to drop him from the playing XI, assigning his No. 3 batting position to Robin Uthappa. Despite CSK clinching the IPL 2021 title, Raina was not retained by the MS Dhoni-led side and to the surprise of many, he did not receive any bids in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Raina, recognized for his consistent performances, earned the title of Mr. IPL during his illustrious career and can be a tremendous guiding force to propel LSG to their maiden IPL tite.

