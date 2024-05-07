WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav goes 4, 4 & 6; leaves Pat Cummins befuddled

Suryakumar took the attack back on Cummins to ease the equation further and put Mumbai Indians (MI) on the verge of winning.

Suryakumar Yadav's special left Pat Cummins befuddled during last night's 17th over of the second innings. Suryakumar took the attack back on Cummins to ease the equation further and put Mumbai Indians (MI) on the verge of winning.

Chasing a sub-par 174, Mumbai Indians lost three wickets in 31 runs during the fifth over to hand Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) an early advantage. The ball was moving excessively under the lights, as it usually does in Wankhede Stadium, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins beautifully exploited it.

Even when Suryakumar was new at the crease, Cummins beat his outside edge a few times and troubled him as severely as possible. However, the stylish batter kept calm and tried to bat with a straight bat early to avoid further hiccups.

Also Read: Meet Anshul Kamboj: Mumbai Indians pacer experiences mixed fortunes on IPL debut

It also helped Tilak Varma, who supported an in-form Suryakumar nicely from the other end after early troubles. Once the duo got going, SRH had no place to hide, as MI batters ended the game within 18 overs without losing any wickets further.

Suryakumar Yadav hits 4, 4 & 6 off Pat Cummins’ final over

When Pat Cummins returned for his final over of the spell, Sunrisers Hyderabad needed a couple of breakthroughs from him to stay alive in an otherwise fast-slipping contest. Instead, Cummins ended up conceding plenty of runs to end all the hopes of SRH.

Cummins bowled a slower short-length delivery on the fourth ball, and Suryakumar Yadav was waiting for it. He waited for it to come and whacked it wide of the square-leg region for a boundary, and Pat Cummins couldn’t do anything apart from giving a shocking look and shaking his head.

Then, on the following delivery, the SRH captain again tried a similar ball, but SKY again waited for it and dispatched it towards the same region for another boundary. However, the batter saved his best for the final one.

Cummins again tried a slower delivery into the pitch, and Suryakumar generated more power than his previous two shots and took the aerial route for a maximum over the square-leg boundary. It was not an easy ball to hit, especially for a six, but nothing is impossible for SKY when he is in his zone.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.