Star Mumbai Indians batter likely to miss first two games of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians will start its IPL 2024 campaign against Gujarat Titans under the new captain Hardik Pandya.

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL, alongwith Chennai Super Kings. They had a golden period from 2013-2020, in which they won five trophies. But they have failed to reach the final since 2020.

But this year, they are aiming to go all the way under the new captain Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma from the position. The squad boasts a list of several talented youngsters, who will be aiming to prove themselves at a big stage.

Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss start of IPL 2024

Suryakumar Yadav is doubtful for the first 2 games in IPL 2024. [PTI]



Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to miss the initial two matches of IPL 2024. Surya has not played any competitive cricket since December 2023. He suffered from sports hernia and opted to go for surgery in January. Since then, he has missed India’s T20I series against Afghanistan, a series in which Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made a comeback into the national T20I side.

The NCA medical team might not give clearance to Suryakumar Yadav for Mumbai Indians first two matches of IPL 2024.

"Suryakumar Yadav's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'Return to Play' in the IPL itself. However, it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad," a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

"There are still 12 days to go before MI play their first game but it could be a race against time to get fit by the first match itself," the source added.

Suryakumar Yadav last played a T20I against South Africa on December 14. He has been doing some Strength and Conditioning routines according to his Instagram handle. But it remains to be seen whether he is match fit or not.

He also missed the DY Patil T20 Cup, a tournament where many players like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, and Dinesh Karthik were seen fine-tuning themselves before the IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav is a vital player in Mumbai Indians line-up. He has an exceptional IPL record with 3249 runs in 139 matches at an average of 32.17. His strike rate of 143.32 shows how destructive he can be in the middle overs of a T20 game. He will be crucial to India's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup as well.

