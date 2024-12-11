News
Saurabh Netravalkar
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 11, 2024 - 6:54 pm

‘Had Hopes for Sure’: T20 World Cup 2024 Star Regrets Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He turned heads during the T20 World Cup 2024 with his sensational performances.

Saurabh Netravalkar

Last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega auction in Jeddah witnessed a number of cricketers go under the hammer. However, there were some international well as Indian stars who failed to land themselves a contract.

Amongst them is United States of America (USA) cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar. The cricketer-turned-engineer turned heads during the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year with his sensational performances.

Netravalkar amazed the cricketing world by defending 18 runs in the Super Over against Pakistan and dismissing star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the match against India, leaving fans astonished.

He went on to shine in the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC) as well, emerging as the top wicket-taker with 15 scalps.

ALSO READ: LSG All-Rounder’s Valiant Fifty Goes in Vain As Team Fails To Qualify for SMAT Semifinals

Saurabh Netravalkar expresses regret after going unsold in IPL 2025 auction

Buoyed by his remarkable performance in the mega-event, Netravalkar entered the IPL auction with hopes of securing a team. However, despite the anticipation surrounding him, the 33-year-old left-arm pacer remained unsold. When auctioneer Mallika Sagar called out his name, none of the franchises showed interest, leaving him without a contract.

Speaking exclusively to TOI in an interview, Netravalkar opened up about not finding any suitor in the IPL 2025 auction.

The 33-year-old said, “Firstly, grateful for getting shortlisted in the final auction list. Yes, the child in me had hopes for sure! But, it was a high-quality player pool with so many top players also failing to cut, so I completely understand.”

For the unversed, Netravalkar was born in Mumbai and represented India in the 2010 U-19 Cricket World Cup before relocating to the United States for higher studies. While pursuing a career in Computer Science, he successfully managed to play cricket at a professional level.

IPL 2025 auction
Saurabh Netravalkar
T20 World Cup 2024

