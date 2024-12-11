KKR and CSK Stars’ Stellar Performances Lead Their Team to SMAT Semi-Final

In the quarterfinal against Vidarbha in Alur, Mumbai were set a challenging target of 222.

Ajinkya Rahane of KKR and Shivam Dube of CSK delivered outstanding performances in the quarterfinal against Vidarbha at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, leading Mumbai to a spot in the SMAT semi-final.

In the recent IPL 2025 auction, KKR acquired Ajinkya Rahane for INR 1.5 crore, while Shivam Dube was retained by CSK for INR 12 crore ahead of the auction.

Ajinkya Rahane’s Impactful Knock

In the quarterfinal against Vidarbha in Alur, Mumbai were set a challenging target of 222. Vidarbha posted a strong total of 221/6 in their 20 overs. The innings featured solid contributions from Atharva Taide, Wankhade, and Shubham Dubey.

In response, Mumbai’s openers, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, began aggressively, putting up an opening partnership of 83 runs. Shaw was dismissed, and Mumbai lost two quick wickets with Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav both falling cheaply.

Amid the pressure, Rahane played a mature and steady innings, scoring 84 runs off 45 balls, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes. His strike rate of 186.67 kept Mumbai on track for the chase. Rahane’s knock, his fourth fifty-plus score in the tournament, laid a solid foundation for the chase.

He was dismissed after a quick partnership of 39 with Shivam Dube, but his contribution was crucial in guiding Mumbai towards their target.

Shivam Dube’s Finishing Touch

Shivam Dube continued the chase with his own aggressive performance. He and Suryansh Shedge ensured Mumbai’s victory by finishing the job in style. Dube scored 37 runs off 22 balls, providing the much-needed support to Shedge, who played a blistering knock of 36 off just 12 balls.

Together, they helped Mumbai reach the target with 4 balls to spare, securing a 6-wicket victory. Dube’s contribution, along with Shedge’s finishing touch, was vital in Mumbai’s successful chase of a mammoth total.

