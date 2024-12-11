3 Major Weaknesses of SRH Heading into IPL 2025 Season

However, there are still some concerns that could pose challenges in the upcoming season. Let’s explore their three major weaknesses heading into IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad approached the IPL 2025 auction with a clear plan, retaining five key players and targeting specific areas to strengthen their squad.

Their strategy proved effective, as they secured the majority of their desired players, addressing critical gaps and creating a well-balanced team.

Some of their acquisitions were standout investments, while others, though less anticipated, add valuable depth to the squad.

Incredible top 5 🥵🚀



Strongest playing XI of SRH for IPL 2025 🧡 pic.twitter.com/kcpCMIXOwQ — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) November 27, 2024

However, there are still some concerns that could pose challenges in the upcoming season. Let’s explore their three major weaknesses heading into IPL 2025.

Ishan Kishan’s New Challenge at No. 3 for SRH in IPL 2025

One of the weaknesses for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 is the challenge of Ishan Kishan playing at No. 3, a position he hasn’t played much in the IPL before. Ishan Kishan, who was bought by Mumbai Indians in the last mega auction, didn’t live up to expectations. Despite occasional flashes of brilliance, he scored 1192 runs at an average of 28.38 and a strike rate of 135.30 between IPL 2022-2024. This under performance led to his release ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Now with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kishan faces the challenge of batting at No. 3, a position he hasn’t played in the IPL before, while the team is unlikely to change its opening combination. His adaptation to this new role will be crucial for SRH.

No Reliable Anchor to Build Partnerships in the Top 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad boast one of the most explosive batting lineups in the IPL, but their top 6 lacks a crucial balance. All players in this group share a similar aggressive mindset, focusing on attacking from the first ball. This leaves the team without a dedicated anchor who can steady the innings when the others are in an attacking mode.

Without an anchor, SRH could struggle to stabilize their innings, especially in situations like the one in the final against KKR last season, when quick wickets fell. This could become a potential weakness in the upcoming season, as they may face difficulties in building partnerships and laying the groundwork for a strong total.

Weak Bench Strength

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a strong playing XI, boasting depth across all departments. However, their squad bench doesn’t offer the same level of strength. Aside from Jaydev Unadkat, who has significant IPL experience and has delivered in past seasons, the rest of the backup players have limited tournament exposure. Many of them have struggled to make an impact in previous seasons, and some will be playing for the first time when called upon.

This lack of proven depth in the bench could be a major concern for SRH. If any key players from the starting XI are unavailable or out of form, the team may struggle to rely on their backups. These less experienced players might fail to rise to the occasion, placing additional pressure on the main squad throughout the upcoming season.

