WATCH: Team India's incredible T20 World Cup 2024 Jersey Launch goes viral on social media

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is at its peak, the excitement around the T20 World Cup 2024 is also gathering pace at the same time. The teams have announced their squad for the event, and a few teams have also started preparing for it by playing the T20I bilateral series with different nations.

Along the same lines, a video featuring big guns like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav has been viral across social media platforms. In the same media, a helicopter showing India’s jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024 can be seen, with Rohit pointing towards it.

The jersey is slightly different to the previous editions, and the fans have mixed reactions to this new version. The whole jersey is blue, while the sleeves are saffron, and three white strips on saffron sleeves are also given on the shirt.

There is also a tri-coloured stripe on the V-shaped neck, making the jersey look vibrant and colourful. There are some traditional designs by Adidas on the kit, as visible in their previous ones.

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5

The Indian team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 with a contest against Ireland at Nassau County International Stadium in New York. They will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their next fixture at the same venue.

The squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had a few surprises, which have been a major talking point since the announcement. The exclusion of Rinku Singh was a shocking decision by the selectors, while Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal were notable inclusions.

Rohit Sharma will be at the helm and lead the side, while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah are other prominent names in a strong 15-member squad.

India haven’t won an ICC trophy for around ten years now, and fans are eager to see them lift a cup desperately. They have reached close to winning numerous times and will hope to cross the final hurdle as well this time around.

