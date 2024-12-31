Which Team Has the Best All-Rounders for IPL 2025?

They have one of the strongest all-rounder group and would be highly competitive.

In the IPL 2025 auction, the teams very quickly got hold of key Indian and foreign all-rounders to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. With all-rounders adding immense value to sides and helping them to balance their XIs, they were, as always, in high demand.

Prior to the auction, one team took the courageous call to retain only two players, making way for a fresh start – Punjab Kings. Their strategy in the auction was built around bringing in a strong leader and a reliable group of all-rounders.

The team built a squad of 25 players, adding 23 new ones. Their biggest buy was Shreyas Iyer, who was signed for 26.75 crores after a bidding war.

Their affinity towards all-rounders in the auction has seen them strengthen both their batting and bowling units, making them one of the most balanced teams ready for the toughest challenges.

The roster of all-rounders is the main pillar around which their strategies will be woven for IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings Boast of Remarkable All-Round Quality In IPL 2025

For IPL 2025, the Punjab Kings have one of the strongest all-rounder group. A look at their key all-rounders:

Marcus Stoinis: While being a versatile player that can open the batting and bowl medium pace, Stoinis becomes an asset in both disciplines. He is of very high value and worth for the Punjab Kings with his all-round abilities. Since 2023, Stoinis has an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 142 in all T20s and could be a great addition at the top for Punjab. In the 2024 IPL season, the Aussie made a ton and two fifties, batting at a strike-rate of 148 for Lucknow Super Giants.



Glenn Maxwell: With explosive batting and spin bowling, Maxwell is a match-winner. His returns have fluctuated in the IPL before but his ability to swing matches is out of question and with RCB letting him go, Punjab have brought back the Aussie to try and inflict damage from the middle-order.

Marco Jansen: Jansen is becoming a reliable all-rounder who bowls with the new ball and can score quick runs in the lower order, bringing depth and balance to the team. He has showcased his ability to hold his nerve in crisis and is a dream bowler to have on wickets that offer the slightest bit of assistance. With height to his aid, Jansen could be more than handy on Punjab’s home turf.

Azmatullah Omarzai: The rising star Omarzai has grown to be a dependable all-rounder with his excellent batting and bowling for Afghanistan. He adds considerable depth to this Punjab squad and is a potential long-term option to watch out for.

Suryansh Shedge: Impressive throughout the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Mumbai’s Shedge is an emerging player with the potential for batting and bowling capabilities, which makes him a suitable addition to the squad. Shedge has been so impressive that he could start in their first-choice XI ahead of some of the big names.

Aaron Hardie: Australia’s Hardie has the ability to bowl medium pace and hit big sixes and adds a lot of depth to the all-rounder pool of the team. Hardie is an emerging talent and lapping onto him has given PBKS a great backup option to some of the bigger all-rounders on their roster.

With an extraordinary mix of stars and some promising upcoming talents, the Punjab Kings are all set to storm IPL 2025.

