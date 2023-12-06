5 teams that could target Kartik Tyagi in IPL 2024 Auction

It would really be a cliche if we say Kartik Tyagi will be one of the hot properties in the IPL 2024 auction.

Kartik Tyagi - Player Profile

Age: 23

Type: Fast Bowler

Specialization: Bowling

State Side: Uttar Pradesh

Teams previously played for: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad

It would really be a cliche if we say Kartik Tyagi will be one of the hot properties in the IPL 2024 auction. He is an Indian speedster who can bowl with pace and trouble the batters. Several teams will be after him in the auction and expect Tyagi to earn big bucks. There are not many quality options in the IPL 2024 auction, making Tyagi a top buy.

Kartik Tyagi IPL and T20 Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR T20s 32 32 621 952 25 38.08 9.19 24.8 IPL 19 19 398 662 15 44.13 9.97 26.5

Teams that could start a bidding war for Kartik Tyagi in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Kolkata Knight Riders:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released as many as 12 players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. They are in desperate need of two quality pacers who can be long-term investments. Kartik Tyagi can be one of them.

KKR already have two young pacers - Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora - and if they acquire Kartik Tyagi, the two-time champions will have a solid unit to work with. Tyagi’s superior talent is known by all. Fortunately, KKR have the budget to go deep to get him in the IPL 2024 auction.

2. Mumbai Indians:

Mumbai Indians (MI) have a solid Indian pace attack, and it can be bolstered further if they acquire a bowler as talented as Kartik Tyagi. Mumbai Indians have always invested in domestic pacers. It won’t be a surprise if they go after Tyagi in the IPL 2024 auction.

Tyagi will enjoy bowling in the Wankhede Stadium, where the pacers always get some assistance. It is a perfect match. MI should invest in him and turn him into a match-winning beast.

3. Rajasthan Royals:

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a settled XI, and if they include another quality pacer, they will become a team to beat. They have released the likes of KM Asif and Kuldip Yadav. Hence, RR would need a quality speedster.

Kartik Tyagi has previously been part of Rajasthan Royals and can be a great addition again. Being an Indian definitely helps his cause. Rajasthan can invest most of their remaining funds in Kartik Tyagi.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can be another team that can target Kartik Tyagi in the IPL auction 2024. RCB have released several speedsters, including Harshal Patel. Hence, they need a pacer who can be a long-term investment for them.

Kartik Tyagi is an ever-improving speedster who can operate effectively in the middle and death overs. RCB need such bowlers. RCB have a weak bowling attack and need to invest more in domestic bowlers in the IPL auction 2024.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released Kartik Tyagi ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, but they might buy him back. Tyagi is a great asset, and if SRH acquire him back, he can serve them well. The Hyderabad-based franchise might have released him to get back at a lower price.

It seems impossible, but with the auction dynamics, it’s hard to predict the players who will fetch big amounts, especially the domestic ones. Since the teams exhaust their budget on the big foreign players, they will be out of budget for the Indian ones. Hence, SRH can buy Kartik Tyagi again in the IPL 2024 auction.

