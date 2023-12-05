5 teams that could target Mitchell Starc in IPL 2024 Auction

Mitchell Starc is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 Auction, and Mumbai Indians is one of the teams expected to go hard after him on December 19.

Mitchell Starc - Player Profile

Age: 33

Type: Bowler

Specialization: Fast Bowler

Country: Australia

Teams previously played for: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Base Price: 2 crores

Despite his historical unavailability post-auctions, Mitchell Starc has become a focal point of interest for several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in the upcoming auction. The left-arm pacer notably played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2014 and 2015. Unfortunately, injuries sidelined him in 2016 and 2017. In 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Starc’s services for a substantial Rs 9.40 crore, yet he did not make an appearance for the franchise.

Mitchell Starc IPL and T20 Stats

Matches Innings Runs Wickets BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W T20 58 58 1673 73 4/20 7.64 22.92 18 0 0 IPL 27 26 693 34 4/15 7.17 20.38 17.06 0 0

ALSO READ: 5 teams that could target Harry Brook in IPL 2024 Auction

ALSO READ: 5 teams that could target Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2024 Auction

Teams that could start a bidding war for Mitchell Starc in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH may consider acquiring Starc to bolster their bowling attack. The 2016 champions lack a top-class overseas bowler and the Aussie seamer can fill that void. The pace attack of Starc, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi would be a lethal combination. The Hyderabad-based franchise has INR 34 crore in its purse and might be prepared for a battle at the auction.

2. Punjab Kings

Kagiso Rabada has performed well for the team but often he failed to get support at the other end. With Starc joining the lineup, their pace attack would be one of the most lethal as they also have Arshdeep Singh. PBKS has INR 29.1 crores in their purse and might utilize it effectively.

3. Mumbai Indians

Although MI has experienced bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Behrendorff, they might consider Starc due to Jofra Archer‘s absence. Bumrah and Starc could resemble their old Bumrah-Trent Boult combo. However, MI only has INR 17.75 crores left in their purse, so they need to make a calculated decision before going all out for the Australian star.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB's bowling department has improved a bit in recent years but has always been a concern for them. However, ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, they have released most of their bowlers including Starc's countrymate Josh Hazlewood.

5. Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR's bowling strength has revolved around their spin unit over the years. As Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson struggled with consistency and control, they released the New Zealand pair ahead of the auction. If the Kolkata-based franchise brings Starc into their fold, it will be a significant boost to their team as a whole. KKR has INR 32.7 crores remaining in its purse.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.