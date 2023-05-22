'The Master and the Apprentice' - Tom Moody ushers big remark on two Indian stars

Indian cricket has been blessed with generational talents right from the start, with a superstar rising every decade to take the cricket forward for the Men in Blue.

Indian cricket has been blessed with generational talents right from the start, with a superstar rising every decade to take the cricket forward for the Men in Blue. The trend is going ahead, with another megastar set to take over and rule the cricket world with his sheer genius.

The talked player is none other than the very talented Shubman Gill, who amassed a marvellous century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final league game of IPL 2023. As has already been said by every cricket, Shubman Gill is following in the footsteps of the legendary Virat Kohli.

Both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have many things in common, including their class and panache in batting. Virat Kohli has already acknowledged the greatness of Shubman Gill, who Virat thinks is going to inspire the young generation with his batting.

On Sunday night, the pair amassed centuries for their respective teams, which again confirms that Gill is going Virat’s way. It was the second consecutive ton for both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in IPL 2023, as they joined an elite of batters with two successive IPL hundreds.

Tom Moody comes up with an interesting tweet after the game

Everyone was in awe of the sublime batting expertise of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in what was the last game of an exciting league stage. Irrespective of the match result, it was a treat for the viewers to watch some exceptional batting displays from two batting maestros.

Tom Moody, the veteran T20 expert, tweeted something quite interesting about Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Every cricket viewer will agree with the views of Tom Moody.

The Master and the Apprentice, what you can do I will follow. #Kohli & #Gill #RCBvGT — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 21, 2023



“The Master and the Apprentice, what you can do I will follow. Kohli & Gill,” tweeted Tom Moody following a match-winning century by Shubman Gill to knock RCB out of the tournament.

There is a mutual admiration between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, as both are often seen praising each other. While Virat Kohli has obviously achieved a lot more than Shubman Gill as of now, those who have watched the latter bat will certainly know that Shubman Gill is on his way to greatness, just like Virat Kohli.

