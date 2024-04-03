Tom Moody reveals the reason behind RCB's struggles in IPL 2024

Former cricketer Tom Moody recently opined on the reasons behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not fared well in IPL 2024. Moody reflected on the various aspects the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team management needs to cater to before entering their next match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently lost their fourth match of the league stage against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2. The match began with RCB winning the toss and choosing to bowl. Paving way for the Lucknow batting lineup to put a huge total of 181 runs on the board. The South African opener Quinton de Kock played a stellar knock of 81 runs. The Caribbean batter Nicholas Pooran later joined his party and scored quick 40 runs while smashing 5 gigantic sixes.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers failed to pick wickets and the poor fielding cost them the match as their batters failed to get a grip on the high chase in the 2nd innings. The team’s only in-form batter, Virat Kohli fell for 22 runs leaving the team miserable without support from the other batters in the middle order. RCB’s impact player Mahipal Lomror played a quick knock of 33 runs off 13 deliveries, however, could not lead the team towards the finishing line.

Tom Moody Examines Challenges Faced by RCB in IPL 2024

The Australian all-rounder empathizes that there is lack of clarity of role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp and the players have not been conveyed their responsibilities, consequently, the team continues to find their best combination for the Playing XI.

While talking to ESPNcricinfo, Moody said, "From a players' perspective, there is talk about role clarity and it looks like there isn't any role clarity in RCB. They are still searching for their best combination. It's like until they start winning a couple of games, they won't settle on that set batting order.”

He further highlighted that the team lacks support from the batters as they have only one in-form player which happens to be their former captain, Virat Kohli. The overseas players have not provided much assistance to the batter friendly conditions of the Chinnaswamy stadium which has cost RCB two recently conducted Home matches.

