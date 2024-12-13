News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Top KKR Captaincy Candidates Set to Lock Horns in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 13, 2024 - 8:54 pm

Top KKR Captaincy Candidates Set to Lock Horns in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final on December 15

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Both the players were bought by KKR at the IPL 2025 auction.

Top KKR Captaincy Candidates Set to Lock Horns in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final

In what could be a potential acid test, two of Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) top captaincy choices for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season are set to face off in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, slated to be held on December 15.

Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, who plays for MP and Mumbai respectively, are the two frontrunners for the leadership role with the defending champions.

Notably, Ajinkya Rahane is currently in stellar form and the leading run-scorer in SMAT with 432 runs in 8 games. He also slammed a fiery 98 in the semis clash against Baroda to help Mumbai qualify for their second SMAT final.

On the other hand, Venkatesh Iyer also scored consistently in the MP middle order, amassing 213 runs in 7 games at a stellar average of 70.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Just A’: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals the Secret Behind turning into a T20 Monster ahead of IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer in the ring for KKR captaincy

Kolkata Knight Riders bought both Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer at the IPL 2025 auction. Although the KKR management decided to break the bank for Venkatesh, securing him for INR 23.75 crores, the late addition of Rahane at the auction for INR 1.5 crores made the decision of picking their next skipper intriguing.

While Venkatesh was a part of the championship-winning KKR squad, Rahane has also previously plied his trade with the three-time IPL winners back in the 2022 season.

Given Venkatesh’s steep price tag, it is understood that the franchise sees him as a future investment and would hand over more responsibilities to him. However, the inclusion of Rahane also hints that the KKR management is looking at the dynamic right-hander apart from just his batting skills.

Furthermore, Rahane has previous experience in captaincy, having led the Indian team, Mumbai in Ranji Trophy and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Venkatesh Iyer

Related posts

RCB Batter Strengthens IPL 2025 Captaincy Chances with Match-winning Fifty in SMAT Semi-final

RCB Batter Strengthens IPL 2025 Captaincy Chances with Match-winning Fifty in SMAT Semi-final

His aggressive strokeplay stunned the opposition as he smashed 66 off just 29 balls, including four boundaries and six towering sixes.
News
13/12/2024
5 Young IPL 2025 Players Who Had a Sensational SMAT

5 Young Uncapped IPL 2025 Players Who Had a Sensational Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Both batters and bowlers have been making waves in the SMAT, showcasing their potential to shine on the IPL stage.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
Bhuvneshwar Kumar stunned after getting picked by RCB in IPL 2025 auction

‘Had No Idea Whether’: India Pacer Left Stunned After Getting Picked by RCB in IPL 2025 Auction

He was one of RCB's top buys at INR 10.75 crores.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
KKR recruit Ajinkya Rahane blasts 98 in SMAT

New KKR Recruit Gives a Signal of the Incoming Storm in IPL 2025, Blasts 98 To Help His Team Reach SMAT Final

His innings was laced with five sixes and 11 fours.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Bat in SMAT 2024

5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Bat in SMAT 2024

Their performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 have only heightened excitement surrounding their IPL prospects.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hogged headlines after getting Rishabh Pant for a whopping INR 27 crores during the IPL 2025 auction.

3 Major Weaknesses of LSG Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Their auction strategy was baffling, for LSG didn’t fill several required slots and instead settled for slightly below-par options.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy