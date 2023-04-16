WATCH: Trent Boult grabs one of the most dramatic catches of IPL 2023

Wriddhiman Saha got out in what was one of the most comical moments of the IPL.

In the first over of the game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, Trent Boult grabbed a dramatic catch to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha. It was one of the funniest and weirdest moments on the field. That catch should have been easily taken, but the Rajasthan Royals’ fielders made a mockery of it.

Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl first and went off to a brilliant start. Their powerplay specialist, Trent Boult, provided them with a breakthrough in the first over of the innings.

Trent Boult grabs a dramatic catch to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha got out in the most dramatic manner against Rajasthan Royals in the first over of the game between the finalists of the last season. A catch on which three fielders from different positions arrived to hold on eventually ended up being caught by the bowler himself.

Trent Boult bowled a length delivery on the middle-stump line, which swung in marginally to Wriddhiman Saha. The batter closed the face of the blade a shade early in an attempt to flick the ball over the square leg region. As a result, the ball ballooned up high in the night sky.

Three fielders - Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer (square leg) and Dhruv Jurel (point) - went for the skier simultaneously. Rajasthan Royals’ captain, Sanju Samson, eventually managed to hold it in his gloves but banged into Shimron Hetmyer in the process. As a result, the ball popped out of his hands.

Trent Boult, who was watching all the bedlam unfold on the crease, was alert to keep an eye on the ball. He stationed himself behind the three fielders and managed to grasp the ball before it could touch the ground. Boult showed a great presence of mind there amid all the chaos.

Wriddhiman Saha had to depart back to the pavilion after this mayhem. Fortunately for Rajasthan Royals, all the fielders involved in the drama didn’t sustain any injury, particularly Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer who collided in the middle of the catch.

Such incidents don’t happen every day. Wriddhiman Saha got out in what was one of the most comical moments of the IPL. Credit to Trent Boult to keep his mind composed and complete the catch in the end.