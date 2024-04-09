WATCH: Tushar Deshpande imitates Dwayne Bravo's trademark celebration after dismissing Andre Russell

Tushar Deshpande emulated Dwayne Bravo’s trademark celebration after dismissing a dangerous Andre Russell on the second ball of the penultimate over.

Probably, it was a gesture to show respect to Bravo, who has worked hard with Deshpande and helped him become a genuine wicket-taker for CSK in every phase.

Tushar Deshpande emulated Dwayne Bravo’s trademark celebration after dismissing a dangerous Andre Russell on the second ball of the penultimate over. Deshpande showed his jubilance to Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach after trapping a big fish.

Tushar was fabulous with his bowling plans and played a pivotal role in restricting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a below-par 137/9 in Chepauk. Deshpande started his spell on a high note, dismissing Phil Salt on the first delivery of the game.

While the track was on the slower side and gripped a bit after landing, Tushar did exceedingly well to identify the pace of the pitch and make his plans immediately. He bowled quite a few slower deliveries and agitated the KKR batters severely.

Also Read: WATCH: MS Dhoni's drop catch provides a lifeline to Andre Russell

He took three wickets in his spell, with each of them being quality batters. His scalps were Phil Salt, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell - match-winners capable of shifting momentum within a few deliveries.

Tushar Deshpande emulates Dwayne Bravo’s celebration

In the final over of his spell, Tushar Deshpande bowled a fuller-length delivery to Andre Russell, but the batter couldn’t time it perfectly, probably due to the slowness of the pitch. The ball went towards the long-on region, where Daryl Mitchell completed a fine catch.

As Mitchell completed the catch, Tushar immediately looked towards Dwayne Bravo in the dugout and started doing his trademark celebration, with one hand stretched out and the other making rounds in the air.

Bravo often celebrates his wickets like this, and Deshpande imitated it perfectly. Probably, it was a gesture to show respect to Bravo, who has worked hard with Deshpande and helped him become a genuine wicket-taker for CSK in every phase.

Since joining Chennai Super Kings, Tushar Deshpande has been an asset and a major wicket-taker, for he ended with the most wickets for CSK last season, snaring 21 wickets at an average of 26.86 and a strike rate of 16.23 in 16 innings. After a slow start to the season, where he took only two wickets in four games, Tushar Deshpande has finally shown encouraging signs in IPL 2024.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.