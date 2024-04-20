Umpire inspects Shivam Dube's pocket to leave fans puzzled during LSG vs CSK clash

Shivam Dube came out to bat at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane's wicket during the ninth over of CSK's innings.

During the 34th match of IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube's pockets seemed to be inspected by the umpire Anil Chaudhary in a suspicious manner. Dube came in to bat at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane's wicket during the ninth over of CSK's innings. The incident happened shortly after his arrival at the crease.

Later, it was found that the umpire was just pushing the towel hanging out from Dube's pocket back inside. Although, it had already raised suspicion among the fans and the viewers by then. Many speculated the umpire of checking any unwanted materal inside Dube's pocket as well.

Fans' reactions to the incident

Although it was a normal incident, but by the looks of a viewer, it seemed suspicious. Here are some of the viewers' reactions to the incident.

Spin bowlers — Good Bad Evil (@Leoakms) April 19, 2024

What Umpire is checking on the Shivam Dube's Pocket? pic.twitter.com/xi4ipbWyNR — Jay Cricket. (@Jay_Cricket18) April 19, 2024

He isn't checking anything 💀

Dube asked umpire to push his cloth(may be towel) into his pocket which slipped — ᴊᴀʟꜱᴀ ᴋᴏʜʟɪ (@jalsakohli) April 19, 2024

Checking? 🤣🤣

That's just a small towel. — Main Hoon Giaan (@IamDevjit07) April 19, 2024

Shivam Dube has banned due to check the some pocket — Abhishek Roy (@Abhishe73847935) April 19, 2024

Shivam Dube had a disappointing day with the bat as he was dismissed for just 3 runs off 8 balls. He tried to pull a ball from well outside off and sliced a catch high in the air. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul called for the catch and took it safely in the end.

CSK scored 176-6 in 20 overs, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's half-century and brilliant cameos from Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni. But Lucknow Super Giants showed the might of their opening combination as they put up 134 runs in 15 overs for the first wicket. Both KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock scored sparkling half-centuries and LSG reached the target with one over to spare.

