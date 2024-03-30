‘Would like to credit...’ - Venkatesh Iyer dedicates fiery knock against RCB to this person

The Kolkata Knight Riders top order batter Venkatesh Iyer recently played a noteworthy knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru met for the 10th league stage match of the 17th season of Indian Premier league in Bengaluru on March 29.

The match began with hosts batting first and putting 182 runs on the board. Throughout the first innings, the RCB batters lacked behind as the Knight Riders’ lethal bowling attack played with the pace and delivered on the accurate line and lengths. Faf du Plessis led RCB could not find any moment to dominate in the match as the KKR batters swiftly sweeped away the seamless win.

Kolkata Knight Riders opted for their years long strategy of sending Sunil Narine at the top to thrash the bowlers in the power play, which worked perfectly against RCB after a mishap in the first game. At Number 3, Venkatesh Iyer stole the show with his stellar performance. Iyer recorded his eighth half century in the IPL and scored 50 runs off 30 deliveries at a strike rate of 166.67.

Despite a niggle in his back, Venkatesh Iyer smashed three boundaries and four sixes across the Chinnaswamy Stadium to lead Kolkata Knight Riders towards their second win of the season by seven wickets.

Also read: 'Gambhir played mind games:' Fans react as KKR beats RCB in Chinnaswamy again

Venkatesh Iyer dedicates his match winning knock against RCB to fiance

In the post match ceremony, Iyer reflected on the niggle in his back and how he went ahead in the game after Naraine’s dismissal.

Venkatesh said, “Back is just a little jacked up, have to go and have a scan. To be honest, it got better as the game went on, one end in particular, the Pavilion end and credit to Narine, the pressure was off and we had to go and finish the formalities. It was very important to capitalise on the platform laid, the left-arm spinner was bowling and it was my duty to go after the bowling.”

He further credited his special half century to his fiance who was sitting in the stands and supporting Kolkata Knight Riders and Venkatesh Iyer.

Telegram Group Join Now

“Also my fiancee is here and I would like to credit her. Vyshak bowled really well, used the change-ups nicely. To face him was a little tough, pace off on that pitch in totality was tough. even when we bowled quick deliveries, it was tough,” Iyer concluded.

KKR have now won two matches in a row and will take on Delhi Capitals next in an away fixture on April 3.