'Brainless': Former India player lashes out at KL Rahul after the loss against Gujarat Titans

KL Rahul played a knock of 68 runs off 61 balls at a strike rate of 111.48 against Gujarat Titans in Lucknow that eventually came in vain. Lucknow Super Giants required a modest score of 136 to register their fifth victory of the season, but KL Rahul couldn’t help his team cross the line, despite batting till the very last over of the run-chase.

The LSG captain’s tedious innings received a lot of flak from pundits all over the world. Social media is full of criticism for KL Rahul after his shocking display with the willow, with the former cricketers also being in the queue.

KL Rahul has always been under the scanner for his zero intent and game awareness, and that came to the fore again after Lucknow Super Giants lost the match from an improbable situation on Saturday (April 22). KL first made an easy chase stiff by batting slowly throughout and later couldn’t finish the game despite playing 50.84% of the total balls in the innings.

The former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has made a stern remark on KL Rahul via a tweet, calling out his approach indirectly. While Prasad didn’t take the name openly, he blamed KL Rahul for Lucknow Super Giants’ 7-run loss over the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Venkatesh Prasad calls out LSG’s poor batting display, blaming KL Rahul indirectly

Venkatesh Prasad has always been vocal about KL Rahul’s inconsistent and poor performances across formats on Twitter. He even went on to call that Rahul’s selection based is on favouritism and not his performance in February earlier.

Now, the 53-year-old has again tweeted after LSG’s shit show with the bat at their home ground. Venkatesh tweeted, “Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko”.

Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 22, 2023

While Prasad didn’t mention any name, he was clearly targeting KL Rahul. The Punjab reference he used in his tweet confirms that as well. Venkatesh has historically been critical of KL Rahul and now the Indian batter has provided him with another chance to Prasad.

