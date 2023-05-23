'The trump card for Gujarat' - Virender Sehwag picks key GT player ahead of Qualifier 1

The defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), are set to face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (May 23).

Gujarat Titans have been the most consistent side since their admission to the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

Gujarat Titans have been the most consistent side since their admission to the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. They have topped the table in both seasons and displayed some impressive performances at a consistent rate, which is truly remarkable.

The biggest reason for their consistency is the presence of top-quality players with the ability to run away with the game singlehandedly on their day. On numerous occasions, different cricketers have stepped up for the team and won the matches out of nowhere.

Even when Gujarat Titans have suffered defeats, they weren’t really outplayed by the opposition, which speaks about their quality itself. In a format as fickle as T20, Gujarat Titans have redefined consistency and presented a whole team template for the other T20 teams to follow.

Virender Sehwag full of praise for Rashid Khan

The former Indian player Virender Sehwag has been seen praising Rashid Khan very often because of the value he brings to the table. In the latest news, Virender Sehwag has labelled Rashid Khan as “the trump card” for Gujarat Titans.

“Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat. If they want wickets, they bring him. And then the way Hardik has used Rashid, it is commendable. Rashid likes to break partnerships, and now he has become the most successful bowler of this season on the basis of his excellent performance,” stated Sehwag in a show with Star Sports.

Rashid Khan is the joint leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the IPL, with 24 wickets at a strike rate of 14 and an economy rate of 7.82. The spin wizard also took a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier in the tournament.

Rashid Khan is a big-match player, and a massive performance will be expected from him today against CSK. The track at Chepauk will also suit him.

