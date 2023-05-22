Ashwin caused a major scare when he was unable to participate in RR's last game against PBKS in Dharmsala

The India Cricket Team and their fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as Ravichandran Ashwin, the off-spinner, has recovered from his back injury ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Prior to the crucial showdown against Australia, Ashwin caused a major scare when he was unable to participate in RR's last game against PBKS in Dharmsala. However, in a recent update on his YouTube channel, Ashwin clarified that his back spasm was merely a result of a soft bed at the Dharmsala hotel, and there is no cause for further concern.

Ashwin's restored fitness is a significant boost for Team India, as the all-rounder is expected to play a pivotal role at the Oval, the chosen venue for the WTC Final. The pitch at the Oval traditionally favors spinners, and India will be hoping to exploit this advantage. Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid and the remaining support staff are scheduled to depart for England on May 23.

Good news for India; Ravi Ashwin snubs 'back injury' talks ahead of WTC Final

“I always sleep on the floor. But in Dharamshala (I slept) on the soft beds. Suddenly back spasm came, and my back got stiff. I came home. Back is fine,” Ashwin told on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also added that his ageing body and hectic travel routines during IPL played a part in having some back issues. “In IPL we keep traveling to different places. I am aging also …”

In addition to Dravid and his team, the IPL 2023 players who have been eliminated from the tournament will also accompany them to London. The remaining Indian players will join the squad by June 1. Prior to the WTC Final, India is set to engage in multi-day practice matches against County XI.

ALSO READ: 'Possibly his last IPL' - Tom Moody gives a big verdict on this RCB star's future

However, Australia has decided to forego these practice games and instead focus directly on the WTC Final, scheduled to take place from June 7 to 11.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.