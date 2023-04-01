Virender Sehwag: You don't expect MS Dhoni to make such mistakes

Virender Sehwag felt MS Dhoni made a mistake by not giving the ball to Moeen Ali.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their first game of the season against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans. CSK finished ninth in the points table last season - only above Mumbai Indians (MI). Batting first, CSK managed to post 178/8 in their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a magnificent knock of 92 runs, which included four boundaries and nine sixes.

However, CSK’s bowlers were underwhelming. They conceded too many runs in the powerplay and took only one wicket. They did take a few wickets in the middle overs - but again gave away too many.

Virender Sehwag makes a strong comment on MS Dhoni

Virender Sehwag seemed disappointed with CSK’s tactics, especially with the use of Tushar Deshpande and not giving any over to Moeen Ali. Tushar was announced as the first-ever impact player by Chennai Super Kings in between the innings break. He replaced Ambati Rayudu who made 12 in the first innings.

"Had Dhoni used an over from Moeen Ali somewhere in the middle, he may not have needed to go to Tushar Deshpande, who was highly expensive. You don't expect MS Dhoni making such mistakes often, but that's where you could use the risk-and-reward approach of using an off-spinner when right-handers are batting," said Sehwag to Cricbuzz.

Moeen Ali didn’t bowl any over in the game. Sehwag found this tactic very weird. According to him, Moeen could have bowled a few overs.

Sehwag was probably right too. Moeen Ali could have been brought to bowl, especially when Sai Sudharsan was batting in the middle.

Tushar Deshpande also conceded 29 runs in the powerplay and 51 in 3.2 overs in the match. His economy rate of 15.30 was also the highest among all the CSK bowlers in the first game of IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni said in the post-match interview that he felt okay with two left-arm spinners operating.

“I felt two left armers will be a better option so I went ahead with them,” said CSK captain MS Dhoni while speaking to Simon Doull and Ian Bishop. MS Dhoni is also hopeful that “the bowlers will get better”.

Chennai Super Kings play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next game on 03 April (Monday).