'Not happy with Rohit's batting' - Former Indian great expresses his disappointment with the MI captain

Rohit Sharma has again failed to perform according to the expectations in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the batter is going through a lean patch in the current season. While the India and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain has got the starts on a few occasions, the elegant batter has not managed to translate them into the big scores for which he is known in international cricket.

When the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League started, there were a lot of expectations from the ‘Hitman’. But, like the previous editions, Rohit’s bat hasn’t done consistent talking again.

While Rohit has been terrific as a captain, as he mostly is, Mumbai Indians would have also liked a few more runs from its premium batter. It’s not that Rohit doesn’t have the capability of batting well; it’s just that things don’t go his way every time for various reasons.

This season, the Mumbaikar has tried to provide impetus early on in the innings, and he has often perished in that attempt. Because that’s not Rohit Sharma’s game; he is known to bide his team before going berserk.

Virender Sehwag unhappy with Rohit Sharma’s aggressive approach

Those who have followed Rohit Sharma’s career graph know that he is not someone who goes for an all-out attack initially. The former Indian batter, Virender Sehwag, has also shown his disappointment with Rohit for showing extreme aggression in the powerplay overs.

“I am not happy with Rohit's batting. He is not a player who needs to force his shots. You already had 30 runs on the board from three overs. He needs to show patience and build his innings as he would get loose deliveries too on which he can capitalise.” stated Virender Sehwag in a show with Cricbuzz.

Virender Sehwag also gave the example of Rohit Sharma’s 65-run knock against Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier in the tournament, which won him the Man of the Match award as well. Sehwag exclaimed that Rohit showed patience during that innings, which earned him success.

“That knock of 65 (in Delhi) was good because he showed patience,” added Virender Sehwag.

