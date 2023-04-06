'He has to learn from his mistakes.' Sehwag furious with this Indian youngster's struggles in the IPL

Delhi Capitals didn’t have a great start to the season. They have lost both games, including one at their home ground. Most of the things haven’t gone their way thus far.

Except for a couple of batters, the others have lacked application in the first two games. Their assistant coach, Ajit Agarkar, also emphasized this point after their loss to Gujarat Titans last night.

“In general, we haven't batted well. We've not had big runs at the top, which some of the other teams have,” Agarkar said. Delhi Capitals had a run rate of 7.62 and lost a wicket on every 14.11 ball in the opening two games.

Virender Sehwag unhappy with the performance of this India’s youngster

Virender Sehwag has expressed his disappointment with the failures of young sensation Prithvi Shaw. He wants Shaw to “learn from his mistakes”.

"He has been dismissed playing those kinds of shots so many times...but he should also learn from his mistakes, right?” exclaimed the former Indian opener. He added, “ Look at Shubman Gill, who played U-19 cricket with him and is now playing Test, ODIs and T20Is for India, but Shaw is still struggling in IPL. He has to make the most of this IPL platform and score runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 600-odd runs in an IPL season. Shubman Gill also scored big runs. So even Shaw has to be consistent with his IPL scores."

Prithvi Shaw's scores read: 12(9) & 7(5) in IPL 2023 so far. He has been troubled severely by the pacers in both innings. Prithvi Shaw has had issues with shorter-length balls in the past. He doesn’t seem to have improved much in that aspect. No wonder Sehwag was fuming about his dismissals in the Cricbuzz show.

Prithvi Shaw is one of the most exciting batters in world cricket currently. However, his issues against the pace bowlers are lucid of late. The IPL teams are smart enough to target this shortcoming in Shaw’s technique.

The 23-years old will look to rectify the mistakes and overcome this shortcoming in the coming games. Delhi Capitals need him to perform consistently and provide a brisk start from the top.