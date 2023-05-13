"Dhoni has done it, Kohli and Rohit are doing that as well...." Virender Sehwag wants this veteran player to feature in the IPL next year

This year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) has been about comebacks by the veteran Indian players who were deemed the gone cases.

This year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) has been about comebacks by the veteran Indian players who were deemed the gone cases. Not only did they do their respective jobs with brilliance, but the experienced players also showed again that there is no substitute for experience, even in the fast-moving modern-day T20 cricket.

The former explosive Indian batter, Virender Sehwag, has also expressed his jubilance seeing the old guns rocking the stage of the IPL this year. Sehwag has also praised them for their noteworthy performances to revive their careers after a rough patch earlier.

Among the many players to receive accolades from Virender Sehwag is the evergreen Amit Mishra, who has also made a remarkable comeback while playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Amit has turned the clocks back, as he has bowled reasonably well in a team full of several spinners.

Amit Mishra’s form has been good, and, more importantly, he has bowled with accuracy more often than not. No wonder Virender Sehwag, who has been knowing Amit Mishra for a long time, wants Amit Mishra to continue featuring in the cash-rich league.

Virender Sehwag feels Amit Mishra can play next year as well

Virender Sehwag, who has himself been part of the IPL for many years, wants Amit Mishra to continue working on his fitness even after the end of the league.

“His (Amit Mishra's) talent didn't go anywhere. As age grows, you go slower. A batter retires because he had to field for 20 overs and keep himself fit. If you hand Sunny bhai (Sunil Gavaskar) a bat, even today, he can hit some great shots. But running between the wickets, fielding, and recovery; that won't happen,” stated Sehwag in a Cricbuzz show.

Virender Sehwag also feels that Amit Mishra should work on his fitness during the off-time and gain good shape.

“I always say to cricketers, extend your career as much as possible. Mishra ji has one year; he can make a great transformation and extend his career. Dhoni has done it, Kohli and Rohit are doing that as well, even Dhawan. They're all doing it so they can extend their career by a year or two. And they all have good fitness. If Mishraji is listening, play next year as well, and put on the hard yards. If you can't, contact me, I'll make sure you do.”

