WATCH: Krunal Pandya bowled two consecutive beauties to dismiss Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips

The wickets came at a crucial phase for LSG, as they managed to put brakes on the scoring rate for some time.

LSG were in dire need of quick wickets, and their captain decided to bring himself back into the attack in the 13th over.

The stand-in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain, Krunal Pandya, bowled two consecutive beauties to get rid of Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips on successive balls. The wickets came at a crucial phase for LSG, as SRH might have scored more runs than they ended up making.

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) elected to field first and got off to an excellent start. Despite losing the wickets, SRH were going at a rapid rate, with their two Proteas batters taking the attack back on the LSG bowlers.

Aiden Markram looked in sublime touch, whereas Heinrich Klaasen was in ominous form at the other end. LSG were in dire need of quick wickets, and their captain decided to bring himself back into the attack in the 13th over.

In his first over earlier in the innings, Krunal Pandya had conceded 11 runs, including two boundaries in the powerplay. But, the skipper made a fantastic comeback to dismiss two of the best batters of Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring the game in balance again.

Krunal Pandya bowled two beautiful deliveries to get two successive wickets

On the first ball of the 12th over, Krunal Pandya bowled a fullish-length ball drifting on the leg-stump line to Aiden Markram. However, after landing, the ball turned away sharply, and there was some grip as well.

Markram looked to play the line of the ball, but the sharp turn dragged him out of the crease, and Quinton de Kock completed a terrific stumping behind the sticks. The data shown by Star Sports revealed that the ball turned 5° after pitching, which is massive enough to dismiss an overseas batter.



On the next delivery, Krunal bowled a fuller length than the previous ball around the middle stump line to the new batsman Glenn Phillips, who won the Man of the Match award in the last game. Phillips went on the backfoot, and like Markram, Phillips also tried playing the line of the ball, but it again turned sharply to take off the off stump.

On this ball, the turn was 4°, according to Star Sports. It is a huge deviation for someone like Krunal Pandya, who doesn’t turn the ball much.

