Who is Vyshak Vijaykumar, the RCB pacer who claimed 3 wickets on IPL debut?

Vyshak Vijaykumar, the pacer from Karnataka made his debut in the IPL, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore during their tie against the Delhi Capitals earlier today. The 26-year-old gave a testament of his mettle, picking up three scalps to his name in his maiden IPL game. Vyshak's spell was crucial as RCB crushed a struggling Delhi side by 23 runs.

Vyshak made his Karnataka debut during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in February 2021, and inside the next year, he also played his first Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the senior team. Vyshak accounted for 15 wickets in 10 matches and finished in the list of top 5 wicket-takers in the SMAT 2022-23 edition.

Vyaskh may not boast of paint-stripping pace, his statistics show that he is sharp enough to trouble batters on most surfaces. His ability to dish out a fine variety of yorkers, knuckleballs, and so on has made him Karnataka's go-to bowler in the powerplay and at the death. Vyshak has taken a total of 38 wickets in 10 first-class matches, 11 wickets in 7 List-A matches, and 22 wickets in 14 T20s with an impressive economy rate of 6.9.

Vyshak Vijaykumar failed to land a contract during the IPL 2023 autction

Vijaykumar Vyshak, like other domestic cricketers, harbored dreams of playing in the IPL. However, despite a successful domestic season, he was disappointed when he failed to receive any bids during the IPL 2023 auction.

Undeterred, Vyshak tried out for several teams, including the Lucknow Supergiants, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings, but unfortunately, did not receive any response. Despite these setbacks, he did not lose hope and was eventually given the opportunity to work as a net bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

His persistence and hard work paid off when he was selected as a replacement for the injured Rajat Patidar in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Being a devoted RCB fan, Vyshak was overjoyed at this chance and is determined to showcase his skills on this coveted platform.

