SRH star set to miss first two weeks of IPL after Test schedule clash

The buzz around the Indian Premier League (IPL) is palpable, with players and staff starting to join their respective franchises. The social media teams are operating in full flow, churning out quality content one after another.

However, the injury and unavailability list for IPL 2024 keeps increasing, with almost every team having absence issues. While the sides have backups in their squad, replacing the first-choice players is never an easy task.

Along the same lines, one of the Sri Lankan players is expected to miss the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League.

The player was bought at the base price by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 auction. The news came just four days before the start of the season, leaving the SRH side in jeopardy.

Wanindu Hasaranga to miss the initial two weeks of IPL 2024

Wanindu Hasaranga, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at INR 1.50 crore, will miss the first two weeks of IPL 2024. Hasaranga has been selected for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting on March 22 in Sylhet.

It’s worth noting that Wanindu Hasaranga retired from Test cricket to focus on white-ball assignments last year. However, he has decided to reverse his retirement and make himself available for the crucial red-ball series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

So far, Hasaranga has featured in four Test matches, taking 4 wickets at a mediocre average of 100.75 and a strike rate of 168.50 in seven innings. He has also scored 196 runs at an average of 28, with a fifty, in seven innings.

The series will run till April 3, meaning Hasaranga won’t be available for at least the first three games of Sunrisers Hyderabad, as their first three matches will fall between March 22 and 31. Hasaranga has been quite consistent in white-ball formats since his return from the injury and would have started in the XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but they have suffered a massive blow.

