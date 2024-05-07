WATCH: Harshit Rana and Chandrakant Pandit's Hilarious Flight Conversation: 'BCCI se toh baat karo hi mat'

Harshit Rana and Chandrakant Pandit were involved in a hilarious conversation when the KKR team was in flight in Guwahati.

Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants by a massive margin of 98 runs at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. After the match, the team was scheduled to go back to Kolkata for their next game against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens.

But due to inclement weather in Kolkata, the flight was diverted to Guwahati and the team had to land there. The information was provided by KKR officials, who said that the flight landed safely in Guwahati where further arrangements for their travelling were made.

During the travel when the flight was in Guwahati, KKR fast bowler Harshit Rana and head coach Chandrakant Pandit were involved in a hilarious conversation. KKR is scheduled to play a match at Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals on May 19. Harshit Rana hilariously gave the suggestion of shifting this game to May 7 or 8 so that they don't have to come back on May 19.

In reply, Chandrakant Pandit said that he will talk to BCCI regarding this matter. Rana replied back by saying, 'Don't talk to BCCI'.

WATCH: Conversation between Harshit Rana and Chandrakant Pandit

Harshit Rana said "BCCI se toh baat karo hi mat (Don't talk to BCCI)". 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bIVdX6zNoC — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) May 6, 2024

Harshit Rana: “Ek kaam karte hai, practice kar lete hai, ek session laga lete hai (We can do one thing, let's have a practice session here).”

Chandrakant Pandit: "Ek session yaha karke phir hum match bhi yahi khel lete hai. Ek last mein jo match hai apna. (Yes, one session here and let's play a match as well as we also have to play our last league match here)."

Harshit Rana: "Sir ek kaam karte hai naa. Shift kar lete hai. 19 ko match hai. Kal parso mein hi khelke khatam kar lete hai. Phir 19 ko nahi ana padega. (Sir, let's do one thing. We have the match on 19th. Let's play the match by tomorrow or day after so that we don't have to come here again)."

Chandrakant Pandit: "Main dekhta hu. Baat karta hu BCCI ke saath. (Let me see, what I can do. Let's talk to BCCI)."

Harshit Rana: "Sir dekho, BCCI se toh baat karo hi mat (Don't talk to BCCI)."

Harshit Rana was handed a one-match ban for breaching the Code of Conduct for the second time in IPL 2024 after his flying kiss gesture after removing Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens.

Also read: KKR Charter Flight Fails to Land in Kolkata, Diverted to Guwahati and Varanasi

The KKR team left for Kolkata from Guwahati but due to the bad weather conditions, they had to divert their flight once again and landed in Varanasi, where they are right now. The team is scheduled to leave Varanasi on May 7 (Tuesday) afternoon for Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders will play its next match on May 11 against Mumbai Indians. They are currently on top of the points table with 8 wins in 11 matches so far.

