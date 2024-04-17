WATCH: KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer closely monitors toss result against RR following Faf-Mumbai Indians controversy goes viral

Shreyas Iyer was spotted closely checking the face of the coin after the toss during their recent clash against Rajasthan Royals

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League has been home to several controversial events. One event that recently went viral on the internet was the speculated coin flipping incident at the toss during the recently concluded match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 11.

Previously, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis was spotted having a candid chat with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and elaborating on the toss coin flip issue at the toss during the historical match between RCB and SRH in Bengaluru.

A video recently broke the Internet where the Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer was spotted closely checking the face of the coin after the toss during their recent clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first as Shreyas Iyer checked if the result was announced correctly.

Watch the video here

That Faf's toss video is going viral. You can see how Shreyas checking the toss closely at 0:38 #KKRvRRpic.twitter.com/WULjZtRUrr — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) April 16, 2024

That Faf's toss video is going viral. You can see how Shreyas checking the toss closely at 0:38 #KKRvRRpic.twitter.com/WULjZtRUrr — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) April 16, 2024



In the game, Kolkata Knight Riders put up a great show against Rajasthan Royals and put 223 runs on the board. The Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine registered his maiden century in the tournament and scored 109 runs off 56 deliveries at a strike rate of 194.64. KKR’s efforts went in vain as Rajasthan successfully changed the target on the last ball, courtesy to Jos Buttler’s knock of 107 runs.



Shreyas Iyer Backs KKR Squad after Loss against Rajasthan Royals

In the post match presentation, the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper talked about swallowing the tough pill of losing a close match and hoping to come back stronger.

Shreyas Iyer said, “I would second that actually, emotions were a roller coaster, certainly I didn't think we would get into this situation. It’s a funny game at the end of the day, he was striking the ball cleanly and timing them so well, have to take it on the chin and move on. I mean at this point of time you see that you bowl your best deliveries, a little bit hit or miss and you are sent out of the ground. It's good that it happened now rather than it happening in the later stages of the tournament, good learning for us.”

Telegram Group Join Now

Iyer backed the KKR Squad for their stellar performances throughout the match and added, “It’s just about relaxing and rejuvenating, it was very humid as well today. It's important to learn from our mistakes and bounce back. We have a few days break. At the end of the day, it was a great game, a few overs here and there but I’m really proud of the boys.”

Kolkata Knight Riders will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 36th match of IPL 2024 on April 21 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.