Who is The Upcoming CSK Star Posing With Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni?

The youngster is just emerging through the ranks in domestic circuit

Vansh Bedi is living the dream of every Indian cricket fan today. The young wicket-keeper was seen posing with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni two of the greatest Indian cricketers of this generation and also had Dhoni laughing when he jokingly told Kohli to step aside.

Bedi was bought for a nominal price of INR 55 lakh by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings as they set out the plan to develop a player that could replace MS Dhoni’s spot in the line-up for years to come.

It’s too much pressure on a 21-year-old to carry the tag of ‘Dhoni’s Successor’ but much like Rishabh Pant, another Delhi keeper-batter, Bedi has the temperament to succeed at the highest level.

Bedi has just one T20 with Delhi so far in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and didn’t get to bat. But his selection into the senior team’s playing XI had come from a different place.

Impressive Numbers In Delhi Premier League

The youngster was impressive right from the first match of the inaugural 2024 Delhi Premier League T20 as he smashed an unbeaten 47 off 19 balls which was studded with four boundaries and as many sixes. As a result, Purani Delhi 6 (PD6), led by Rishabh Pant, posted a total of 197/3 in 20 overs.

In Purani Delhi third match against West Delhi Lions, Bedi made the chase of 142 a breeze as he blasted another unbeaten knock of 30 in just 18 balls after coming on as an Impact Player. Against South Delhi Superstarz, he managed to score at a rate of 225 when Purani Delhi were chasing a mammoth 236 which gave them an impetus in the middle overs.

However, against East Delhi Riders Bedi single-handedly pulled off a chase of 242 with a stupendous knock of 96 off 41 balls which included 11 gigantic sixes and four boundaries. Purani Delhi managed to pull clear of the 200-run mark but stopped 26 runs away from the target.

ALSO READ:

His run tally of 221 in nine innings at a strike rate of 185 played a key role in Purani Delhi reaching the semifinals of the tournament. It made sense why, despite not making his First-Class debut with Delhi, was picked by CSK.

Bedi’s DPL numbers, especially his ability to bat in the lower-middle order, impressed CSK. He was also very good against pacers, striking at 174 but even better against spinners at a strike rate of 193. Bedi’s legside game is quite strong against both pacers and spinners alike as majority of his sixes came through cow corner and long-on regions.

Chances Of Playing IPL 2025 For CSK

The chances of Bedi playing for CSK in the current season look very slim. The youngster will have to overcome two big competitors in the form of Dhoni and Devon Conway for the keeper-batter position. Even for the role of an Impact Player, he needs to overcome competition from proven performers and veterans.

Despite this, his chance might soon come if Dhoni retires at the end of the season.

That said, there will be a whole lot to learn for Bedi from a dressing room full of quality players. There is a bright future ahead for the youngster who will most definitely make through the ranks at Delhi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.