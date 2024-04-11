Why did Sanju Samson not bowl Trent Boult after 2 overs?

Former Indian cricketer recently analysed Rajasthan Royals performance against Gujarat Titans during the 24th Match of IPL 2024. The teams locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on 11th April and Gujarat became the first team to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the season.

Despite scoring 196 runs in 20 overs, Rajasthan Royals failed to defend the high target as Gujarat Titans won the match by three wickets. Riyan Parag and Rajdan skipper Sanju Samson put up a great partnership and scored 76 and 68 runs respectively.

However in the second innings, the hosts’ bowlers were brutally thrashed by the Gujarat Titans batters. RR’s spin duo Ravichandra Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 40 and 43 runs respectively, despite getting a good start in the innings as Kuldeep Sen earned three scalps for the team.

Aakash Chopra criticizes Rajasthan Royals for losing the match against Gujarat Titans

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment towards Rajasthan Royals for losing the game against Gujarat despite dominating the first half of the second innings. Chopra questioned Sanju Samson dropping the South African pacer Nandre Burger and replacing him with Keshav Maharaj.

Chopra said, "If you are bowling with a dry ball, then if you have scored enough runs, you should have the bowling to defend it. The truth is that Rajasthan has the bowling. They didn't play Nandre Burger but despite that, they have the bowling. Keshav Maharaj made his debut and they got him to bowl only two overs.”

Chopra further questioned why Samson gave their ace pacer Trent Bould only two overs and blamed the team for their first loss in the tournament.

He added, "Why did Trent Boult bowl only two overs? I didn't understand that. Two overs, eight runs, and he bowled only two overs. Why? Keshav gave 16 runs in his two overs, so totally only 24 runs went in those four overs. Trent Boult could have been given overs in the middle but you didn't do that. You went towards spinners. I will praise Kuldeep Sen because he picked up three wickets initially. However, towards the end, he succumbed to pressure. Rajasthan have themselves to blame because you should have won this match after reaching beyond 190.”

Seeking redemption, Rajasthan Royals will play their next match of the season against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on 13th April.