Yashasvi Jaiswal IPL 2024 Price, Salary, Team, Career Stats and Records

Yashasvi Jaiswal - IPL Player Profile

Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Age: 22 years

Role: Top-order batter

Batting Style: Left-handed

IPL Price / Salary: INR 4 crores

IPL Career Stats:

Matches - 37

Runs - 1172

Avg - 32.56

SR - 148.73

100s - 1

50s - 8

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been blazing a trail with his batting since last year.. At the tender age of 22, this young talent has not just made his mark but is also rewriting records. The cricket fraternity and fans alike are riveted by Jaiswal's golden run that began in 2023, a year that has seen him scale new heights and etch his name in the record books.

Jaiswal's journey in the IPL 2023 was nothing short of a cricketing fairytale. Donning the Rajasthan Royals (RR) jersey, he emerged as a formidable force, clinching the title of the leading run-scorer for his team. With a staggering 625 runs from just 14 matches, Jaiswal not only showcased his mettle but also maintained an enviable average, including five half-centuries and a splendid century. His exploits on the field earned him the prestigious Emerging Player of the Tournament award, a proof of his extraordinary talent and tenacity.

The young sensation's stellar performance in the IPL paved the way for his maiden call to the Indian Test squad for the series in the West Indies in July 2023. Jaiswal seized this opportunity with both hands, making his international debut a memorable event . In the first Test in Dominica, the left-handed batter scored a mammoth 171 runs, marking the third-highest score by an Indian player on Test debut. This performance wasn't just a debut; it was a statement, a proclamation of a new cricketing powerhouse on the horizon.

Jaiswal's cricketing journey, however, is not confined to the Test format. His ability extends to the shorter format of the game, the T20Is, where he continues to shine. Marking his presence in the T20I arena, Jaiswal smashed his maiden T20I century at the 2023 Asian Games in China, a feat that speaks volumes of his versatility and skill. His outstanding form persisted in the T20I series against Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan, further cementing his reputation as a player of high caliber.

Yashasvi Jaiswal IPL 2024 Price / Salary : INR 4 crores

Having made his IPL debut in 2020 with Rajasthan Royals for ₹2.40 crores, Jaiswal's IPL journey has been meteoric. Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL 2024 Price has now gone up to INR 4 crores. From a promising debutant to the backbone of RR's batting lineup in IPL 2023, his ascent is a narrative of relentless hard work, dedication, and an unyielding passion for the game. As the cricket world looks towards IPL 2024, all eyes are on this young prodigy, with expectations soaring and the anticipation building.

Here is how Jaiswal's IPL salary increased over the years:

Year Team IPL Price/Salary 2020 Rajasthan Royals ₹ 2,40,00,000 2021 Rajasthan Royals ₹ 2,40,00,000 2022 Rajasthan Royals ₹ 4,00,00,000 2023 Rajasthan Royals ₹ 4,00,00,000 2024 Rajasthan Royals ₹ 4,00,00,000

Yashasvi Jaiswal's story is not just about runs and records; it's about the rise of a young cricketing sensation who is poised to be the next big thing in the future of Indian Cricket.

