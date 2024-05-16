'You won't see me for a while': Virat Kohli speaks on his retirement

Virat Kohli is in blistering form in IPL 2024 which is a great sign for India as he will be in action in the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to begin straight after the IPL.

RCB batter Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in the modern era. Kohli has played his heart out throughout his career and looks to give it his all every time he takes the field. His outstanding record speaks volumes of his achievements. Despite playing under tremendous pressure, Kohli has been able to live up to the expectations.

The veteran is currently playing in IPL 2024 for his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli has been in tremendous form this season and is the highest run-scorer of the tournament currently. He has scored 661 runs in 13 matches so far at an average of 66.10 and a strike rate of 155.16.

Virat Kohli speaks on his retirement

Kohli is 35 years old but still one of the fittest athletes going around in the cricketing world. But the talks about his retirement has already started. This practice is quite common, especially in Indian cricket. Players like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were asked about their retirement frequently during the 4-5 years of their respective careers.

In an RCB event, Kohli spoke about the end of his career. He added that not leaving an unfinished business behind is the reason he wants to keep playing so that he does not have any regrets later.

"As sportsmen, we do have an end date to our careers. I'm just working backwards," Kohli said.

"I don't want to finish my career thinking of what if I had done this on that particular day. I can't keep going on and on forever. It's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I'm very sure I won't have," he said with a smile.

Kohli further added that he wants to give everything that he has in his remaining years.

"Once I'm done, I'll be gone. You won't see me for a while, so I wanna give everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going," Kohli promised to his fans,.leaving them emotional.

Virat Kohli will be in action in the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to start just after the IPL. Winning an ICC trophy and an IPL trophy might be the unfinished business he is talking about. But for now, it can be said that Kohli is not leaving the game anytime soon and we might see his beast mode in the upcoming years.

