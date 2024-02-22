WATCH: Ryan Sidebottom Interview - Discussing Bazball, Jaisball, IND vs ENG Tests, and more

Ryan Sidebottom has been particularly critical of England's tendency of going overly aggressive on their 'Bazball' approach in this series.

In this exclusive interaction with CricXtasy, former England pacer and 2010 T20 World Cup winner Ryan Sidebottom talked about all things cricket, ranging from the ongoing Test series between India and England to the cricketing greats of his time!

Ryan Sidebottom has been particularly critical of England's tendency of going overly aggressive on their 'Bazball' approach in this series. He has suggested that England should play the situation and the conditions rather than looking to work with a predetermined approach. He has said that it has been great to watch Bazball, but England hasn't produced winning results.

Sidebottom also wants Joe Root, England's star batter, to play his natural game as he can bat at a good rate and doesn't need to get sucked in to the Bazball approach to score at a higher rate. He also talked in length about Jonny Bairstow's poor form, Ben Stokes' captaincy, his admiration for Jasprit Bumrah and the emergence of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan. Watch the video to know more.

